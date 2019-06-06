Matthew Koma Brings "Clarity" to Zedd's Success, Calls Him "Toxic" and "Abusive"

As Zedd tweeted "today is a good day" and celebrated the 7th anniversary of "Spectrum's" release, his former collaborator Matthew Koma was getting ready to put him on blast.

Zedd and Koma were once co-collaborators and "equals," but if Koma's tell-all post is any indication, there's a reason you're only super familiar with Zedd.

Koma, Hilary Duff's fiancee, co-wrote both of Zedd's hits "Spectrum" and "Clarity" and even voiced the latter but received minimal recognition for his work.

Now, he's done pretending that Zedd's success belongs solely to him.

When a fan asked him why the two no longer worked together, Koma went off on an Instagram rant for the ages.

"In response to years of: 'What happened with you & Zedd.' I want to finally be transparent about this...it's a really sad truth because I'm extremely proud of the work he and I did together...unfortunately my good feelings toward those songs have all but disappeared as they were experienced alongside someone to toxic and self serving that it occupied the space where any happiness could exist," he wrote.

He made it clear that we're all familiar with this story: "Sh*tty people suck and when they're successful, people are afraid to blow the whistle."

ZEDD A post shared by Matthew Koma (@matthewkoma) on Jun 5, 2019 at 11:24am PDT

In the post, Koma said Zedd took credit for writing songs Koma wrote, prevented Koma from getting paid for singing on "Spectrum" and basically took advantage of him.

Koma also said Zedd has an "inferiority complex."

Basically, Koma believes Zedd took all the credit for his success while completely disregarding the people who helped him along the way.

"More or less, I was just brushed under the rug while he took all the credit," he wrote adding, "which felt confusing because the millions of people who connected to 'Clarity' and those other songs, seemed to connect to the lyrics/emotion/melodies I had written. But he deemed his Kick Drum sound the driving force and left me out of all shared credit."

The Twitterverse has since been waiting for Zedd to respond to Koma's claims.

Others believe they've heard everything they needed to deeming Zedd "canceled."

Reddit user playflamesaduio wrote: "Anybody who's ever been burned by a toxic narcissist "frenemy" or business partner can attest to the ring of truth in Koma's words. If he's exaggerating or making stuff up, he's done a very convincing job."

Another Redditor DanielJonesHOF pointed out that "this isn't going to affect his career in any way. He's still going to make millions and people will still go see him" referring to the fact that most of Zedd's fanbase isn't even EDM listeners anymore.

It'll be interesting to see if Zedd responds, and if he does, what his take will be on all the drama.

However, it seems that the sentiment is shared by others in the EDM industry.

In a Reddit post, DJ photographer Rukes commented that he "quit working with Zedd the middle of last year and it was one of the best things I have done in my career."

Zedd's first performance following Koma's accusations will be on Friday at Spring Awakening in Hoffman Estates.