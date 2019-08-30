Meek Mill & Meghan Trainor Will Perform Free NFL Pregame Concert in Chicago!

Meek Mill and Meghan Trainor are kicking off football season!

As part of a new social change partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z's Roc Nation, the rapper and the pop performer have agreed to perform a free pre-game concert on September 5th.

The performances will take place at Chicago's Grant Park right before the Bears vs. Green Bay Packers square off.

In addition to Mill and Trainor, Rapsody will also hit the stage.

NFL and Roc Nation partnered up for the Inspire Change initiative meant to "support various causes, including criminal justice reform and improving police relations and educational progress."

All three performers are advocates and will help create new music for "Songs of the Season" campaign raising money for the initiative.

A part of the performance will stream on pre-game programs on NBC and the NFL Network.