Meghan Markle is in Chicago!

The Royal Wedding is just a month away, but Meghan Markle is taking care of business in Chicago.

Before she becomes Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales (People confirmed) Markle needs to take the next step in becoming a permanent UK Citizen.

Shortly after Markle and Prince Harry announced the engagement, the Kenginston Palace confirmed she would become a U.K citizen.

Eyewitnesses say Meghan was spotted at O'Hare Airport on Thursday with four bodyguards. She tried to remain incognito in a black White Sox cap, an all-black outfit and dark sunglasses. Chicago Tribune claims to have gotten a picture of her HERE!

Meghan was spotted at the VFS Global UK Visa Application Centre on Thursday; the whole office was cleared for her. She reportedly paid $1,500 to speed up the process so that she gets her visa within the next few days.

Meghan is reportedly set to fly back to the UK on Sunday so keep your eyes out if you hope to catch a glimpse of the future Mrs. Harry.