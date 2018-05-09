Meghan Markle Gets Wax Figure Ahead of Royal Wedding

Feast your eyes on the future princess... in wax form, of course.

Madame Tussauds in London unveiled a brand new wax figure of Meghan Markle, ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.

The figure bears an uncanny resemblance to the former Suits actress as she dons the P.A.R.O.S.H dress that she wore to the couple's engagement announcement in November.

The wax-version of Markle also rocks a replica of her diamond ring.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

“Excitement ahead of the royal wedding is reaching fever pitch and we have been inundated with questions about when people can finally meet ‘Their Royal Likenesses,’” Madame Tussauds London general manager Edward Fuller said in a press release. “There is a lot of love out there for Meghan and Harry and we’re following their lead by inviting the great British public to join the couple in their wedding celebrations here at Madame Tussauds London.”

Since art imitates life, Markle's figure will be placed next to her dashing groom's figure, which was made in honor of his 30th birthday back in 2014.

The British monarchy and common folks, alike, are preparing for the major event; Meghan and Prince Harry will exchange "I do's" on May 19th!