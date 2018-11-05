In Memoriam: Saddest Celebrity Breakups of 2018

Breakups are always difficult but especially when they are happening in the public eye.

2018 was filled with couples heading towards splitsville.

Some breakups were necessary, some bound to happen, some messy, some cordial and a few completely blindsided us.

1. Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson

After five months together and an impromptu engagement, the singer and the SNL star called it quits citing "bad timing" following Mac Miller's unexpected overdose. Ariana released a song, "Thank You, Next" shortly after which served as an ode to all of her exes.

♡ -- A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 30, 2018 at 12:16am PDT

2. Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole

The couple called off things off on July 1, one day after Cheryl's 25th birthday. The couple dated for two years and share son, Bear, together posted identical messages on Twitter announcing the breakup and assuring fans they still have "much love for one another as a family."

⭐️-------- A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Aug 24, 2017 at 3:09am PDT

3. Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan

Noah and Lil Xan only dated a few months before things took a messy and public turn. Over Labor Day weekend, Xan accused Noah of cheating on his via Insta story to which Cyrus responded that she sent him a picture of Charlie Puth's head photoshopped onto a naked porn star's body. Um, don't ask. The back-and-forth continued for a while and the Cyrus family even got caught up in the melodrama.

(Photo by ISO/SIPA USA)

4. Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima

Kourtney and Younes dated for roughly two years before splitting in August. Despite their 14-year age gap, Kourtney said he was "mature for his age" but that they were in "different stages in their lives." Kourtney was the one who initiated the split after seeing pictures of him with some ladies on a "bro vacation." When Youns called her out for stirring up drama, her sisters came to her defense. Kourtney was later linked to Luke Sabbat but that appears to be over as well.

5. Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko

The 28-year-old actress and the 42-year-old retired professional boxer called off their engagement in August. The two dated since 2009, got engaged in 2013 and have been raising their 3-year-old daughter, Kaya, together. Following the split, they agreed to co-parent on good terms. Hayden was spotted hanging out with another man shortly after the split.

6. Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius

Young love is a ruthless lesson is heartbreak. Just as 14-year-old Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown and 15-year-old musician boyfriend Jacob Sartorius. The pair announced their split via Insta Story on July 31 after dating since January. They stated that the decision was "completely mutual" and that they will remain friends.

7. John Cena and Nikki Bella

The wrestling couple called off their wedding in April after six years of dating. In a statement posted on Instagram, they said the decision was made together and added that there is still a great deal of love between them. Rumor has it, Cena wasn't interested in having children which was a deal-breaker for Nikki. They attempted to work things out after calling off the engagement but parted ways for good in July.

8. Halsey and G-Eazy

Halsey and G-Eazy spent half of 2018 gushing over each other while solidifying their romance on "Him &I," and the other half of 2018 breaking up and getting back together. By July 3, the ride-or-die couple announced that they were taking some time apart. Though they got back together shortly after, Halsey released a break-up song she wrote in the interim. "Without Me" riffed on Justin Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" leading fans to believe that Gerald cheated on her. They split up a few weeks after the song's release.

9. Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman

The Imagine Dragons lead singer took to Twitter to inform fans he and his wife split after seven years together. He added that they will continue to co-parent their three daughters with love.

10. Ariana Grande and Mac Miller

Ariana and the late Mac Miller broke up in May after two years of dating. At the time, they said their work schedules became too hectic. Mac passed away from an overdose in September.

11. Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett

Hank and Kendra have been vocal about their problems in the past but on April 6, the former Girls Next Door revealed she officially filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." They share two children together.

Beautiful family ---- A post shared by Profile Pic: @universeandsky (@cutestkiddos) on Aug 29, 2014 at 8:42pm PDT

12. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum

Everyone's favorite Hollywood couple announced their separation on April 2 after eight years of being married. In an Instagram post they wrote, "there are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible." They also vowed to remain loving and dedicated parents to 2-year-old daughter, Everly. Both has seemingly moved on as Channing has been linked to Jessie J while Jenna began dating someone out of the spotlight.

------ A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on May 2, 2016 at 7:01pm PDT

13. Logic and Jessica Andrea

The rapper and his wife called it quits after two years of marriage on March 16. They tied the knot back in October of 2016 after dating for two years.

(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

14. 21 Savage and Amber Rose

The model and the rapper ended their relationship in March and unfollowed each other on Instagram.

(Photo by Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images/Sipa USA)

15. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Jennifer and Justin wed in a super-secret ceremony on August 2015 after four years of dating. Unfortunately, they announced their split this February writing that they "look forward to continuing their cherished friendship."

16. Leah and Brandon Jenner

The son of Caitlyn Jenner announced he's splitting from his wife of six years. "After celebrating 14 beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship," they wrote on Instagram.

My happy place:) [email protected]_jenner A post shared by Brandon Jenner (@brandonjenner) on Jun 23, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

17. Nas and Nicki Minaj

The rappers broke up in January after seven months of dating. Sources say they fizzled out due to their hectic work schedules.

#NasNicki @nickiminaj -------- A post shared by HAMZAT---- (@omokaysneh) on Sep 19, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

18. Jenni Farley and Roger Mathews

After three years of marriage and two children together, the Jersey Shore stars filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." However, they were spotted hanging out as a family shortly after.