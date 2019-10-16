Grab Your Skates: Millennium Park Ice Rink Re-Opening in Mid-November

Grab your skates because the Millennium Park ice rink is coming back!

The rink will open November 15, according to the city.

It will remain open until March 8, weather permitting.

Skating at the rink is free, but if you don't have your own skates, you'll have to rent them for $13 Mon-Thur and $15 Friday-Sunday and holidays.

Lockers will be availble to the public for $1 and skate sharpening is available on-site for $9.

Hours are as follows:

Mon-Thurs: noon - 8pm

Friday: noon - 10pm

Sat - Sun: 10am - 9pm

All of these are weather permiting.

The adjacent ice rink, Maggie Daley ice ribbon, has not been revealed yet, but it's expected to open mid-November as well.

And the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place on Nov. 22 at Millennium Park.