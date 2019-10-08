Mint & Dark Chocolate Kit Kat Bars Arriving for the Holidays
These will make perfect stocking stuffers.
Kit Kat is getting festive for the holidays.
The brands Kit Kat Mini Dark Chocolate Duos are set to hit shelves this December.
Refreshing, decadent, and they make the best stocking stuffers.
According to the packaging, the outer layer of chocolate will boast a pastel green color.
Although we have just passed minter, it does not mean we can’t plan for . This is the upcoming @kitkat Duos. A mint & dark chocolate mixture with those wafers we oh so love. I do like me some mint in moderation and dark chocolate always. This will hit stores in December, just in time for minter❄️--❄️.. How do we feel about this drop---- #food #newfood #junkfood #macros #cheatmeal #cheatsnack #snacks #yum #kitkat #kitkatduos #mmm #fatman #candy #cake #f52grams #exclusive #comingsoon #winter2019 #minteriscomingjk
Kit Kat has plenty of delicious and unique Kit Kat flavors all over the world yet this is the first addition in America as of late.
We're confident this new flavor will give Girl Scout Thin Mints and Andes Mints a run for their money.