Monsta X Explains the Meaning Behind Their New Single ‘Middle of the Night’

Monsta X kicked off their holiday season with the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash in Chicago, and performed their new single for the first time.

During a backstage interview, Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. broke down the meaning behind "Middle of the Night" before bringing it to the stage.

"What do you guys do at the middle of the night," they began, adding that "if you see the lyrics, it's about someone you miss, your ex," they clarified.

"'Cause I can't lose everything I know, I hate sleeping alone, I'm picking up the phone," the K-pop group croons on the sultry new song.

The music video that accompanies the single features the members up in the middle of the night, literally, as they think about the one that got away. "We took the music video as a one-take, and all the cuts are connected," they revealed.

The sleek music video took them one full day to make.

"Middle of the Night" is a part of All About Luv, their upcoming album arriving in February 2020. The group also brought previously released tracks "WHO DO U LOVE," "SOMEONE'S SOMEONE," and "Love U" to the stage.

Monsta X also assigned an official emoji for their fandom, saying the "smiley face" accurately describes how "Monbebe's" feel about the group.

They revealed their favorite American slang word is "sick," although, after learning about the term "word," it may have some competition. We're hoping that it becomes the inspiration for a future track.