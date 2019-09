After watching Monsta X's performance on the Ellen Show, we're beyond hyped for the B96 Pepsi #JingleBas on December 7th!

The K-Pop group performed their single two singles "Oh My" and "Who Do You Love" to a screaming crowd.

(We know you're going to be louder.)

Check out the performances below and get ready for the time of your life at the Allstate Arena.

Video of Monsta X Performs 'Oh My': Digital Exclusive