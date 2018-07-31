More Security, New Bag Policy at Lollapalooza 2018

Lollapalooza is making some necessary changes for 2018!

One major change includes an increased amount of security at this year's festival.

According to The Chicago Tribune, there will be more police officers on-site and airport-like screening at all entrances to the venue.

This is simply a precaution as Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters that there were no known threats to the festival.

A Chicago emergency management official, Rich Guidice, told the Tribune SWAT teams with sniper capabilities will also be available.

There is also a bag change -- bags will be restricted to small purses, totes and drawstring bags only. Bags must not have more than one pocket. (See the full update HERE!)

Organizers recommend leaving bags at home to speed up entry as it allows you to go through the No Bag Express Lanes!

Other major changes and/or additions affecting festivalgoers include:

Pizza on the go! Skip the line when you order your pizza or merch in advance on the Lolla Mobile App and set a pickup time during the festival. Select a slice or whole pizza and grab it in between sets from the Pizza To-Go Tent, or shop merch ahead of time and pick it up from the LollaShop To-Go Tent. Both pick up areas will be conveniently located near Buckingham Fountain.

4 Packs of Bud Light! Save time at the bar and $4 by keeping your beers cold in a carrier cooler available at the 4 new Beer Bars plus the Bud Light Dive Bar. Two people must be present to purchase.

Virtual Schedule feature! Download and open the Lolla Mobile app, point your camera at the stage and see info about who is currently playing, who will be on next and more! Isn't that insane?

Cocktail Lounges! One will be located at the North end of the park and one at the South end! Must be 21+!

Find out more about right HERE!

Have fun and STAY SAFE!