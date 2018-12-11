Most Watched Original TV Shows & Movies on Netflix in 2018

Over the course of the past few years, Netflix has become a streaming giant and a platform for original content.

As the end of the year draws near, the service released a list of its "most binge-watched shows" followed by a short list of movies we watched over and over.

In other words, they know what you did this summer and how many times you watched "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" while fangirling over Noah Centineo (same, girl, same!).

If you're going into winter break and looking for something to watch, may we recommend these Netflix originals:

Most Binge-Watched TV Shows on Netflix

1. On My Block (Season 1)

2. Making a Murderer Part 2

3. 13 Reasons Why (Season 2)

4. Last Chance U: Indy

5. Bodyguard (Season 1)

6. Fastest Car (Season 1)

7. The Haunting of Hill House (Season 1)

8. Anne With an "E," (Season 2)

9. Insatiable (Season 1)

10. Orange is the New Black (Season 6)

Surprisingly, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina didn't top the list, however, it has been on Netflix for a short period.

Most Watched Movies on Netflix

1. The Kissing Booth

2. To All the Boys I've Loved Before

3. Roxanne, Roxanne

Are you surprised by this list? How many movies and shows have you watched that made the cut?