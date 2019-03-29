Mountain Dew Released Color-Changing 'Game of Thrones' Cans
Mountain Dew is celebrating the show's final season.
Brands are going all out to celebrate the final season of Game of Thrones.
There's GOT-inspired Oreos, wine, beer, and more that we just haven't come across.
But we're particularly impressed with Mountain Dew's latest product.
Related:
They're releasing a GOT color-changing can!
Mountain Dew's utilized the can's temperature for it's latest look: "A Can Has No Name."
When the can is warm, it remains white, but the moment you put it in the fridge, it reveals Arya's kill list.
The brand says it's "a tribute to those killed and a glance at her remaining targets for the final season."
How creative!
Sometimes winning it all means sacrificing everything. A can must become no one. So we did. Now it’s your turn. Want a chance to claim your limited edition @GameofThrones Mtn Dew? 18+, Ends 3/29/19. Rules {https://bit.ly/2CJwg4A} Swipe up on our IG Story for your chance to win. Watch the Final Season April 14 on @HBO. #ACanHasNoName #ForTheThrone #MTNDEWsweepstakes
Getting your hand on one of these is going to be the trickiest part of your quest. You have to log on to social media and tell Mountain Dew what you would do #ForTheThrone.
Be sure to use all the hashtags to be entered: #ACanHasNoName #ForTheThrone and #MTNDEWsweepstakes.
@MountainDew is coming #ForTheThrone @JoelEmbiid @GameOfThrones
If you're in New York and Los Angeles, there are also treasure hunts that lead you to the "Masters of Coin" where you'll be granted a can out of the Iron Vending Machine.
Sure, we're all sad about this being the final season, but you have to admit it's pretty cool that everyone is embracing it in such a fun way.