MTV is Done with Jenelle Evans — She Won't Return for "Teen Mom"

Jenelle Evans' Teen Mom days are over!

MTV has parted ways with Evans, who has been part of the series since her debut in 2011, after reports that her husband, David Eason, shot and killed her French Bulldog.

The network ended their relationship with Eason last February as fans began calling out his violent tendencies.

MTV put out this statement about dropping Evans: “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Sources say Evans was blindsided by the firing.

Following the shooting, police arrived at the home, which Evans allegedly fled, after receiving a wellness check request from her former husband Nathan Griffith.

Griffith was worried about his four-year-old son, Kaiser, whom he shares with Evans and who was reportedly in the house at the time of the shooting.

Evans is also the mom of nine-year-old Jace and shares 2-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason.

Eason defended the shooting on Instagram by stating that Nugget nipped at his daughter.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face. Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge whether or not an animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME," he posted.

Fans were quick to school him by saying that instead of shooting the dog, he could have given it a new home or taught his daughter proper behavior around an animal.

Additionally, Evans made a statement to US Weekly following the shooting and said she's distraught and contemplating divorce.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids. [Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized. … I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends," she said.

This isn't the first time Evans personal drama has painted the MTV series in a negative light.