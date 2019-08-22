You Can Check Out These Museums for Free of Museum Day

Musuem Day is September 21st and if you've had a museum you've been eyeing to check out, well, your wallet will thank you!

Celebrating its 15th year, Museum Day gives people free admission to 1,300-plus museums around the country.

Thirty three museums in IL are opening their doors for free on the 21st including Adler Planetarium, The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and the National Hellenic Museum.

Other museums around the country like the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles and the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle will have free admission as well.

Related: GET THE LIST: 2019 Free Museum Days In Chicago

You can see a full list of participating museums at www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday and download your ticket, which covers the cost of admission for two.

Only one ticket is allowed per email so unfortunately, you cannot museum hop.