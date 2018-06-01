National Doughtnut Day: Here's Where You Can Get Free Donuts

D'oh, we love doughnuts!

June 1, 2018
Treat yourself today doughnut lovers because today, National Doughnut Day, is YOUR day! 

Dunkin' Donuts is offering customers a FREE classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage. 

The offer is available at participating locations while supplies last. 

Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut to each customer at participating stores in both the US and Canada. 

Edible Arrangements is offering a free Edible Donut (a doughnut-shaped slice of Granny Smith apple dipped in chocolate) to customers at participating locations.

Papa John's is expanding its menu to include a caramel creme-filled, cinnamon sugar-coated donut hole dessert at participating locations. The donut holes will be free with any online pizza purchase on June 1 only. 

It will remain on the menu for a limited time. 

Walmart will surprisingly be celebrating by giving free doughnuts to customers. It's expected to hand out appx. 1.2 million doughnuts. That's a lot of holes!

 

 

 

 

