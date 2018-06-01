National Doughtnut Day: Here's Where You Can Get Free Donuts

Treat yourself today doughnut lovers because today, National Doughnut Day, is YOUR day!

#NationalDonutDay is coming, Friday 6/1! Treat Do' Self to a FREE donut with the purchase of any beverage. ----❤️ pic.twitter.com/9Z0ERZBmno — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) May 30, 2018

Dunkin' Donuts is offering customers a FREE classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage.

The offer is available at participating locations while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut to each customer at participating stores in both the US and Canada.

The real debate on #NationalDoughnutDay will be which doughnut you’ll choose for FREE! Don’t miss out on June 1. Limit one per customer, no purchase necessary. pic.twitter.com/lvLc5aXOec — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 31, 2018

Edible Arrangements is offering a free Edible Donut (a doughnut-shaped slice of Granny Smith apple dipped in chocolate) to customers at participating locations.

Papa John's is expanding its menu to include a caramel creme-filled, cinnamon sugar-coated donut hole dessert at participating locations. The donut holes will be free with any online pizza purchase on June 1 only.

It will remain on the menu for a limited time.

For #NationalDonutDay we’ve got something big in the works. Well, technically small, but also big. And sweet. pic.twitter.com/km74ekyiWv — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) May 30, 2018

Walmart will surprisingly be celebrating by giving free doughnuts to customers. It's expected to hand out appx. 1.2 million doughnuts. That's a lot of holes!