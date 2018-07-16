National Hot Dog Month: Portillo's Offering Two Hot Dogs for $5 All Week

In celebrations of National Hot Dog Month, Portillo's is offering up a two for $5 deal.

Now through Sunday, July 22, customers can purchase two regular-sized hot dogs for just 5 bucks at all locations!

Frankly, that's a hot deal!

The promotion is valid for dine-in, drive-thru, online and delivery orders. Catering orders not included.

The Portillo's Hot Dog mascot will also be making his way around various locations on Wednesday, July 18. If you want to snag a photo, or win some gift cards and swag, follow their Twitter and Instagram accounts to find out where he will be!