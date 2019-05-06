Bigger & Better: Navy Pier is Getting the Largest Rooftop Bar in the Country

The epitome of rooftop bars is coming to Navy Pier!

The popular tourist attraction is broadening its dining offerings by adding a cocktail lounge with a massive rooftop space.

In fact, Offshore is being dubbed as the "largest rooftop deck in the country" boasting 36,000 square-feet.

That includes an "8,500 square-foot indoor area, a 60-foot bar that seats 100, and outdoor space for lawn games, seven fire pits, and seating for groups to drink and socialize."

If you're looking for a summer hang out spot where you can grab cocktails and modern American bites with unprecedented views of the skyline, this is it!

It's set to open later this month on the third floor of Navy Pier’s Festival Hall at 1000 E. Grand Avenue.

While it's opening just in time for the summer season, the lounge will be year-round with retractable glass walls that will open up for the warmer months.

According to a news release, the draw will be seasonal drinks that are served "lychee-style," in other words, cocktails in a fruity drink served in a bag.