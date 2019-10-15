Netflix is Ready for the Holidays With These Original Movies and TV Shows!

It's beginning to look a lot like Netflix.

Netflix is giving the Hallmark Channel a run for their money with their holiday programming rollout.

The streaming service festively announced a lineup of holiday movies and TV shows, all of which are originals.

Holiday programming starts streaming on November 1st.

Holiday in the Wild (November 1) Kate Conrad (Kristin Davis) is excited to go on African safari with her husband for their "second honeymoon," but ends up going alone when he ends things with her. She goes on the trip solo and extends her trip through December after meeting Derek (Rob Lowe).

Let it Snow (November 8)

A snowstorm hits a small midwester town on Christmas Eve, which unites high school seniors with a stranded pop star, a stolen keg, a squad of competitive dancers, a mysterious woman covered in tin foil, and an epic party at the local Waffle Town. The show stars Isabela Merced (check out her interview with Tyler and Julia right HERE) and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star, Kiernan Shipka.

Klaus (November 15)

A family comedy in which a postman inadvertedly brings about the genesis of Santa Claus.

The Knight Before Christmas (November 21)

A 14th century English knight ends up in the present day and woos a high school science teacher who hasn't had much success in the romance department. Starring Vanessa Hudges and Emmanuelle Chriqui.

Nailed It! Holiday! Season 2 (November 22)

A holiday-themed competiton hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres.

Holiday Rush (November 28)

The worst thing that can happen during the holiday season happens to single dad and radio radio DJ RUSH -- he loses his job just as his four entitled kids send over their extravagant Christmas lists. His producer and his aunt try to help him purchase a radio station of his own, but that requires the family to embrace a simpler lifestyle and learn the true meaning of Christmas. Starring Sonequa Martin-Green, La La Anthony, and Deon Cole.

Merry Happy Whatever (November 28)

Don Quinn (Dennis Quaid) a strong-willed dad from Philadelphia is doing his best to keep up with the stress of the holiday season, but it all unravels when his youngest daughter, Emmy (Bridgit Mendler) brings her new, struggling musician BF home for the holidays.

Sugar Rush Christmas (November 29)

A food competition involving holiday treats, count us in. Hunter March, Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo will be joined by guest judges Tiffani Thiessen, Liza Koshy, Donal Skehan, Jeanine Mason, Amirah Kassem and Olympic Gold Medalist Meryl Davis as they taste-test Christmas goodies.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (December 5)

We're back in Aldvoia for the holidays, our favorite fake country next to Genovia, and Amber and Richard are expecting a baby. They're expecting royals from a neighboring kingdom to renew a truce that seemingly dissapears and puts the country and the family in danger. Rose McIver, Sarah Douglas, and Ben Lamb return for the third movie.