Netflix's Sabrina Reboot Has a Chilling Premiere Date

As predicted, Netflix will be dropping the Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot and Riverdale spin-off just in time for Halloween.

The series will take over the same premiere date as Strangers Things season 2 had last year -- October 26th!

That's just 2 weeks after Riverdale premieres.

Time for CAOS. Oct 26. pic.twitter.com/uLgXFMLX0t — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) July 29, 2018

To be quite frank, if they picked ANY other week to premiere the series, they would have lost out on a major opportunity since the Friday before Halloween is a proven winner amongst audiences who are beyond ready to get spooked.

The 10-episode series stars Kiernan Shipka as the titular character and former R5 singer Ross Lynch as Harvey in the town of Greendale, adjacent to the CW's Riverdale.

just a witch hitching a ride pic.twitter.com/m3nh5jzXc5 — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) July 30, 2018

According to the plot summary, the series "imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.”

The project was written by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Stay tuned for a chilling teaser or preview!