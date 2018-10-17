Never Fear! Taco Bell Will Remain A Wrigley Staple With New Location

Taco Bell is here to save the day!

The chain has confirmed that it will open up a new space nearby the soon-to-be-demolished location situated across from Wrigley Field.

If all goes well, the new location should open by the end of the year at 920 W. Belmont Ave.

This location is roughly less than a mile away from the previous post-game hangout at 1111 W. Addison Street.

A spokesperson said the Taco wouldn't be serving alcohol like all the other Cantina restaurants -- go figure -- but they would still offer the same amenities and menus.

We're thrilled about this because Taco Bell is a staple in Wrigley.

The former location has been there for 24-years before becoming a victim of development that would elevate the area with upscale bars and restaurants.

It deserves a place at the table.

Plus, where else do you go when your craving a taco at 2 am?