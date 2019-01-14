Ariana Grande Announces New Chicago Dates for 'Sweetener Tour'

Ariana Grande has shuffled around ten dates on her 'Sweetener Tour' to accommodate her headlining spot at Coachella. Ariana replaced Kanye West at the last minute when his deal fell through because of logistical issues.

The North American dates were originally supposed to wrap on June 26, but will now extend to July 13.

Chicago's dates were moved from April 7th and 8th to the new dates on June 4th and 5th at the United Center.

Other cities being rescheduled include Columbus, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, and Salt Lake City.

In addition, shows in Omaha and Raleigh have been canceled.

The tour is still set to kick off on March 18th in Albany, New York.

Check out the new 'Sweeter Tour' dates below. Changes are in bold.

March 18 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

March 20 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 22 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

March 25 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

March 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

March 28 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

March 30 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 1 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

April 3 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

April 5 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

April 14 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 21 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 25 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

April 27 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

April 30 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

May 2 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

May 3 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

May 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

May 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

May 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

May 11 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

May 14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 17 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

May 19 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 21 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 25 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

May 28 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

May 29 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

May 31 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

June 1 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

June 4 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 5 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 7 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

June 8 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

June 10 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

June 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

June 14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

June 15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

June 18 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 19 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 21 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

June 22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 26 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 29 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

July 1 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

July 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

July 6 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

July 8 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 11 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena