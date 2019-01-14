Ariana Grande Announces New Chicago Dates for 'Sweetener Tour'
She had to swap them around for Coachella!
Ariana Grande has shuffled around ten dates on her 'Sweetener Tour' to accommodate her headlining spot at Coachella. Ariana replaced Kanye West at the last minute when his deal fell through because of logistical issues.
The North American dates were originally supposed to wrap on June 26, but will now extend to July 13.
Chicago's dates were moved from April 7th and 8th to the new dates on June 4th and 5th at the United Center.
Other cities being rescheduled include Columbus, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, and Salt Lake City.
In addition, shows in Omaha and Raleigh have been canceled.
The tour is still set to kick off on March 18th in Albany, New York.
Check out the new 'Sweeter Tour' dates below. Changes are in bold.
March 18 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
March 20 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 22 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
March 25 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
March 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
March 28 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
March 30 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
April 1 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
April 3 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
April 5 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
April 14 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
April 21 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
April 25 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
April 27 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
April 30 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
May 2 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
May 3 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
May 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
May 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
May 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
May 11 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
May 14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 17 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
May 19 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 21 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
May 25 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
May 28 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
May 29 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
May 31 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
June 1 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
June 4 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 5 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 7 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
June 8 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
June 10 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
June 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
June 14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
June 15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
June 18 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 19 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 21 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
June 22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
June 26 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 29 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
July 1 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
July 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
July 6 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
July 8 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 11 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena