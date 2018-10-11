New Couple Alert: Channing Tatum & Jessie J Are Dating

Channing Tatum definitely has a type.

Sadly, it isn't me, but it is a woman who looks a lot like his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

US Weekly reports that Tatum is dating singer Jessie J.

A source confirms that they've been seeing each other for a few months. Other sources add that the relationship is "casual" and that "they're having fun together."

Tatum was also spotted at her concerts in Salt Lake City and Seattle, where they were also spotted playing mini golf by fans.

Tatum and Dewan split up back in April after nearly nine years of marriage.

They share 5-year-old daughter Everly together.