Is a New 'Matrix' Movie Set to Film in Chicago in 2020?

Okay, this one is HOT off the rumor mill, but we're writing about it so we can put it out there in the universe in hopes that it will manifest itself.

ComicBookMovie caught wind of a rumor that the Matrix franchise is making a return sooner than expected!

Apparently, the project is scheduled to start in the early half of 2020 with Chicago as the SETTING!

Not only is do we love that our city is being highlighted, but a major production in the city means tons more work for local actors and plenty of extra opportunities!

Oh, and did we mention it's rumored to star Creed's Michael B. Jordan?

Those are just the juicy highlights, but if you want more scoop click here!