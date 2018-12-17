New Year's 2018: Tips on Hosting a Party at Home!

Planning a night in to celebrate New Year's Eve can be just as fun, if not funner, than going out.

And it will save you a ton of money.

According to the website, the majority of Americans spend up to $200 each year on New Year's Eve events.

Here are some tips to throwing a fun, stylish and successful event!

Foods

Yummy bites to nibble on through the night will ensure that you're guests don't leave with an empty stomach. This is especially important if you plan on serving cocktails! Some of our favorite appetizers include spinach artichoke dip with pita chips and pretzels, cheese boards, a display of chicken wings, bruschetta bites, caprese, taco dip, pull apart garlic bread dip, and a fruit platter. If you plan on serving a full meal, opt for something versatile like deep dish pizza or pasta with a side salad. Makre sure you have paper cups, plates, and plastic utensils on-hand to minimize cleaning the next day.

Drinks

Obviously, you need to provide bubbly for the midnight toast. You can prepare some themed-cocktails or simply get a few bottles of wine, some hard liquor, and beer so everyone can choose what they'd like to sip on. Our personal favorite? Champagne Margaritas -- it's the best of both worlds! Or, ask everyone to bring their favorite drink so no one will be dissapointed!

Attire

Make sure your guests know how to dress. Since this event is at home, you'll likely want people to be more comfortable. Let them know they can ditch the sparkly dresses and heels. Or set a theme for the night! I'd personally go with a pajama party, however, masquerade parties are also a huge hit.

Get Festive

Just because you are staying in, doesn't mean you don't have to get festive. Your guests will appreciate a few decorations. Set up a glittery gold photo wall with a few props and a Polaroid camera, grab some sequin tableclothes for added sparkle, or put up some lights to set the mood. A little bit goes a long way. The $3 section of Target, the Dollar Store, and Party City all have fun hats, headbands and party horns to ring in the New Year properly.

Have Some Games Handy

Regardless of whether or not you're allowing children at the party, you should have a few fun games on hand for your guests. This can include something innocent like UNO, something a bit more wild like Drunk Uno, a card game like "Never Have I Ever," a scavenger hunt, Champagne Pong (if you're trying to re-live your college days while remaining classy), or a stage a murder mystery.

Prep Your Playlist

Rememeber to include some of the best partying/drinking songs while also incorporating the most popular songs of the year. Try not to stick to one genre either so it appeals to all of your guests' musical taste.

Have a Midnight Plan

Everyone is waiting for the same thing -- the clock to strike midnight. Put together a plan in advanced so you don't miss the moment. Our best advice is to turn on the TV and watch the ball drop countdown. Then, blast "Auld Lang Syne" through your speakers.

Be Safe

Make sure guests who have been drinking either have a designated driver or call them an Uber/Lyft. Or go along with the slumber party theme and let folks sleepover! Just be sure to have some brunch plans -- even a New Year's Day pajama brunch -- in motion!