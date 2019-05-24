Nick Carter & Wife Expecting Baby Number Two!

Nick Carter's family is about to get a little bigger.

The Backstreet Boy and his wife, Lauren Kitt, are expecting their second child together after suffering a miscarriage.

Kitt is 8 months along.

“Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for,” Carter wrote on Instagram.

The accompanying photo shows Carter cradling Kitt's stomach as they look down at their three-year-old son, Odin. A rainbow also appears on the side of the photo.

In September 2018, Carter revealed that his wife lost a pregnancy adding, “I was really looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heartbroken.”

He said he was expecting a beautiful sister for his son and felt too heartbroken to perform with BSB in Lima, Peru.

“I don’t think I can perform tonight,” the Grammy nominee wrote. “I’m sorry Lima.”

Kitt also opened up about a miscarriage she suffered before becoming pregnant with her son.

“It was really hard on Nick and just watching him get so excited about something and then to just see him so hurt,” she during a video for Dancing With the Stars.

Congrats to the beautiful family!