Priyanka Chopra Throws Nick Jonas Best 27th Birthday Surprise in Chicago

Nick Jonas has a good life, a good wife, and celebrated his 27th birthday the right way.

Not only did Nick ring in his 27th birthday with thousands of his biggest fans in the city of Chicago during night one of their 'Happiness Begins' tour, but his wife, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, surprised him with an epic game of touch football at Soldier Field.

Nick posted photos on his socials writing, "My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved."

Friends and family were split into two teams -- blue and red. Nick and Priyanka were both on the blue team while Kevin and Joe played for the red side.

Priyanka also gifted her hubby with a cake that replicated his new tequila, Villa One. The bottom of the cake read: "Life as it Should Be."

Happy 27th, Nick!

The brothers are taking on United Center for night 2 of their tour!