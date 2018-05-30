Is Nick Jonas Dating Actress Priyanka Chopra?

Here's the word on the street: Nick Jonas and Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra are dating.

They haven't confirmed it, obviously, but if it's true, it's one of the most unexpected pairings of 2018.

A source told Us Weekly, "They are dating and it’s brand new. It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other.”

So what evidence do we have of this new hot couple?

Jonas and Chopra spent Memorial Day weekend together with some friends on a yacht!

On May 25, they were spotted attending the Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl in LA.

“They walked in together just before the performance was starting, they looked great together, but no hand-holding or obvious PDA,” an eyewitness revealed.

“The two were seen heading to the concessions stand during intermission before returning to their seats to finish taking in the show. They snuck out right as the show was ending.”

Then on Saturday, they were spotted at a Los Angeles Dodgers game!

“Priyanka and Nick were talking really closely and were very smiley and very happy,” an onlooker revealed. “They weren’t trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy.”

These rumors aren't exactly new though. They began swirling back in 2017 when the two posed for pictures together at the Met Gala. When Jimmy Kimmel interrogated her about it on his live show, she couldn't help but blush.

Chopra has always been very mum about her relationships and it seems she wants to keep this one under the radar. That would explain why she didn't bring him as her plus one to the Royal Wedding even though she told did tease about possibly bringing a date.

Jonas, on the other hand, has had a few high-profile flings mainly with older women like Kate Hudson. There is a ten-year age gap between him and Chopra.