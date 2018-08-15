Nick Jonas & Family Are Headed to India To Meet Priyanka Chopra's Family!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are going international with their engagement.

Following Nick's proposal after just two months of publicly dating, the pop star and his family are traveling to India to meet the fiancee's family.

“It’s a tradition to go and meet the family before the wedding,” a source told US Weekly.

While this seems to be the Jonas family's first trip to Priyanka's birthplace, Nick already visited back in June when she took him to meet her mother.

The source added that it's pertinent the families meet because Priyanka, who is very tied to her roots and is also a major Bollywood actress, wants an Indian wedding.

Nick is reportedly on-board with it as you would assume a man who spent $200,000 on an engagement ring would be.

Reports also reveal that the pair wants to wed very soon as they have hopes of starting a family immediately.

So far, neither of them have commented publically on the engagement.

During a panel in India, Priyanka declined to talk about her private relationship stating: “My entire life — my personal life — is not for public consumption. 90 percent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 percent is for me,” she explained. “I’m a girl; I have the right to keep that to myself. My family, my friendships and my relationships are things I don’t think I need to defend or explain to anyone.”

However, Priyanka gave fans a glimpse of her pricey, customized Tiffany & Co. engagement ring when she posed for a photo with another Bollywood actress, Raveena Tandon, on her Instagram.

According to PEOPLE, the ring is a cushion cut diamond with tapered baguettes."

Keep your eyes glued to social media for any pictures and videos from the trip!

Do you think all of the Jonas' are making the trip? Will Sophie Turner be there? Baby Jonas? Oh, if I could be a fly on the wall!