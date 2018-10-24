Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Getting Married This December in India

The wedding countdown is officially on.

US Weekly just revealed that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are moving their 3-month engagement right along.

The plan now is that they are getting married this December in India.

The soon-to-be husband and wife celebrated their engagement in Mumbai, Chopra's hometown, with a traditional Roka ceremony.

A source revealed India is their destination choice because they "really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them."

Bae ❤️@nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Oct 23, 2018 at 7:29pm PDT

The source also added that Priyanka is having a "good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”

Keeping up with the soon-to-be Jonas' is going to be difficult if they continue at such a rapid pace.

Given their haste engagement, it isn't surprising that the freshly minted couple is quickly moving the process along or that they already have babies on the brain.

Earlier this month, Priyanka even dished about babies, revealing that they "keep talking about starting a family together."

In response to bestie Duchess Meghan's pregnancy announcement with Prince Harry, Chopra told E! News, “I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I’m like, ‘God, I need to catch up!’"

Can you just imagine a little Jonas baby playing with a royal?

The source added that the couple intends to wait until after the wedding to start trying.

Nick seems to be preparing for all the changes efficiently as he reportedly dropped $6.5 million on a Beverly Hills crib.

The home boasts 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a total of 4,129 square feet.

In other words, plenty of space for their big families and some kiddos!