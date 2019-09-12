Chicago is Getting a 'Good Burger' Pop-Up

Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger.

Nostalgia and TV-show themed establishments go hand-in-hand.

First, Wicker Park welcomed the 'Saved by the Bell' pop-up called 'Saved by the Max,' now, they're bringing a 90s staple to the neighborhood.

On the heels of the revival of Nickelodeon's 'All That,' Wicker Park is opening up a 'Good Burger.'

Related: Kenan and Kel Are Down to do Another "Good Burger"

It's unclear where specifically the 'Good Burger' pop-up will open or when it's set to arrive, though the Instagram post made it seem like it'll be a 2020 opening.

The California-run is expected to end in September with delivery orders being taken until December.

However, you can expect burgers, boozy sodas, french fries, onion rings, shakes, and pies along with meatless Beyond Meat burgers.

Who knows, maybe Kenan (Dexter) and Kel (Ed) will even show up for the grand opening.