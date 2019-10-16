Goodbye Hair: Noah Centineo Shaved Off Luscious Locks & Fans Are NOT HAPPY

In the words of Karen Walker, "Honey, what's this? What's going on? What's happening?"

I'm just going to get right to it and break the bad news to you: Noah Centineo has shaved off his luscious, famous locks.

Yes, our internet boyfriend made such a drastic decision without contacting any of us.

The "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star shared his new 'do on Instagram writing "I'm right here."

A few hours later, he shared a photo of his buzzed cut and attempted to distract all of us by being shirtless. Not working!

While most fans were shocked and upset, some celebrated that he also shaved off his bleached beard.

You know what the good thing about hair is? It always grows back.

As for Noah, he looks good no matter what!