Nobu Chicago is Finally Happening

Chicago is getting a new hot spot that joins the ranks of Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Popular celeb hangout, Nobu, is finally getting a Chicago location.

Construction picked up on the renowned Japanese restaurant and hotel brand backed by Robert De Niro.

It's slated to open on Randolph Row in the West Loop this year.

Nobu in Chicago has been a long time coming, since 2013 to be exact which is when news of the restaurant's plan first broke.

The ceremonial groundbreaking happened it June 2016 yet constructions stopped in late 2017.

We're feeling optimistic that by the fall we'll be dining like the celebs!