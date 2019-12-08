Normani Talks Landing Forbes' "30 Under 30" and Posing with Pigeons for Magazine Cover

Back in 2018, Nicki Minaj said something during the MTV VMAs that set the vibe for Normani’s career. “Normani is that b****.”

And she was right. Normani has been unstoppable in 2019 as she launches her solo career, performs on the biggest stages in the world, and earns plenty of industry cred.

The B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash performer recently made the Forbes “30 Under 30” list and was hailed “the pop star of a new generation.” Landing the list is no easy feat, but throughout her solo career, Normani has proven that she’s capable of anything.

When she stopped by the #DunkinLounge at Allstate Arena ahead of her performance on Saturday, RADIO.COM asked her about the momentous recognition.

“It’s kind of surreal. Never did I think years back that I’d be in the position that I’m in,” she said.

When asked if Forbes sends a commemorative mug or another souvenir for the milestone, Normani hilariously quipped “they put me on the list,” adding "I don't need a mug!"

The popstar had quite a busy December also gracing the cover of Fader. She donned a few fierce looks in the multi-page spread, but one that specifically stood out was Normani in a feathery ensemble as dozens of pigeons swarm around her.

The photo is a work of art, but Normani admitted she was “terrified” during the photo shoot. “I couldn’t mentally prepare because there was no point where anybody was like ‘you’re going to be in a photo with pigeons,’” she said revealing that it was very "spontaneous."

Normani worked through her fear and remained poker-faced by channeling her inner Tyra Banks.

“You know 'America’s Top Model' where they have these crazy challenges and have to do the craziest thing and there’s a pigeon on your head? That’s what it felt like,” she revealed.

“I had to pull up for the picture. Anything for the photo.”

Normani took the Jingle Bash stage later in the evening donning a dazzling, eye-popping sparkly bodysuit as she performed hits like “Love Lies” and her solo single, “Motivation.”