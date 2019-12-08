Normani Reveals Her Celebrity Crush... and He's an Actor You Know Well

Normani was put on the spot when she was asked about her celebrity crush at the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash.

During a backstage interview, on-air host, Kenzie, asked for one celebrity Normani would want to date adding that it could be a person from the past that the singer admires.

However, Normani joked that “this could help me out, I’m going to put it out there.”

Normani turned to her mom and management team for guidance, but her mom told her to shoot her shot!

Her management team then “double dog dared” her to reveal her present-day crush.

Normani hesitated for a moment before adding that he is “really nice to look at.”

Instead of saying the actor's name out loud, Normani gave Kenzie a hint: “have you ever seen “Creed”? Good movie.”

Got it?

For those who don’t know, the 2015 film stars Michal B. Jordan as Adonis Johnson, whose famous boxing champ father, Apollo Creed, died before he was born.

Wanting to follow in his father’s footsteps, Jordan seeks out Sylvester Stallone’s iconic character Rocky Balboa in hopes that he’ll become his trainer and make him just as great.

“You want a little Michael B. Jordan in your life?” Kenzie asked Normani who cheekily replied, “I love him.”

“Everyone thinks that,” Kenzie assured her.

But here’s the difference between everyone and the "Motivation" singer… not everyone has a shot!

Here’s hoping our RADIO.COM calling is to be a celebrity matchmaker.

Michael, if you see this, slide into those DMs!