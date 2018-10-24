Nostalgia Alert: "NOW" Albums Celebrating 20th Anniversary With TBT Album

NOW! That's What I Call "twenty years has passed and I suddenly feel really old right now."

The hit multiple-artist NOW album series is celebrating 20-years of existence in the U.S.

If you aren't familiar with the NOW! albums, each edition showcased the biggest hits across the charts and serves as a historical time-capsule of hits throughout the years.

Going through each one, you are immediately taken back to a certain "time period" in your life.

Before we get to the anniversary goodies, the next installment is "NOW That's What I Call Music! volume 68," and includes current hits from today's biggest artists such as Post Malone's "Better Now," Ariana Grande's "God is a Woman," and Imagine Dragons "Natural."

We have another surprise for you! The 20th Anniversary PLAYLIST featuring 40 of your favorite NOW hits from the last 20 years! Stream it now: https://t.co/mxID5s9vvh pic.twitter.com/0isS0Boj8p — Now That's Music! (@NOWThatsMusic) October 6, 2018

However, there will be two fan-voted commemorative collections specifically for the milestone anniversary releasing Friday, October 26th.

Volume 1 will feature 20 tracks spanning all the NOW albums from Backstreet Boys' "As Long as You Love Me" (featured on NOW 1) to Demi Lovato's "Sorry Not Sorry" (featured on NOW 65).

NOW! first debuted in 1998 and hasn't stopped since!

See the full tracklists below:

NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! 68

1. Post Malone – Better Now

2. Marshmello & Anne-Marie – Friends

3. Ariana Grande – God Is A Woman

4. Tyga feat. Offset – Taste

5. NF – Lie

6. DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo – No Brainer

7. Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa – One Kiss

8. Tiesto & Dzeko – Jackie Chan (f/Preme & Post Malone)

9. The Chainsmokers feat. Emily Warren – Side Effects

10. Zedd feat. Elly Duhe – Happy Now

11. Kygo & Miguel – Remind Me To Forget

12. Imagine Dragons – Natural

13. Bryce Vine – Drew Barrymore

14. Bebe Rexha – I’m A Mess

15. Ella Mai – Trip

16. Lauren Daigle – You Say

NOW Presents What’s Next:

17. Vintage Trouble – Can’t Stop Rollin’

18. Shaylen – El Dorado

19. Johnny Orlando Lost Summer

20. Flora Cash You’re Somebody Else

21. Lennon Stella Like Everybody Else (Acoustic)

NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! 20TH ANNIVERSARY (VOLUME 1)

1. Beyonce – Single Ladies (NOW series debut)

2. P!nk – Get The Party Started (NOW 9)

3. Britney Spears – …Baby One More Time (NOW 2)

4. Katy Perry – Firework (NOW 37)

5. Lady Gaga – Born This Way (NOW 38)

6. Taylor Swift – Blank Space (NOW 54)

7. Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry (NOW 65)

8. Justin Timberlake – Sexyback (NOW 23)

9. Maroon 5 feat. Christina Aguilera – Moves Like Jagger (NOW 40)

10. Calvin Harris – Feel So Close (NOW 42)

11. Black Eyed Peas – I Gotta Feeling (NOW 32)

12. Justin Bieber feat. Ludacris – Baby (NOW 34)

13. One Direction – Of My Life (NOW 49)

14. Backstreet Boys – As Long As You Love Me (NOW 1)

15. Kesha – Praying (NOW 64)

16. Kelly Clarkson – Stronger (NOW 42)

17. Lenny Kravitz – American Woman (NOW 3)

18. Fall Out Boy – My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up) (NOW 46)

19. Keith Urban – The Fighter (NOW 62)

20. Luke Bryan – I Don’t Want This Night To End (NOW 41)



