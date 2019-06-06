Is 'NSYNC Reuniting Without Justin Timberlake?

BSB and Spice Girls fans have been treated to some really great reunion moments but sadly, 'NSYNC fans haven't been so lucky.

Aside from their appearance alongside Ariana Grande at Coachella and their brief reunion at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards for Justin Timberlake's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award performance, there hasn't been much for 'NSYNC fans.

It's not a secret that Justin Timberlake's wildly successful solo career has been preventing the group from getting back together again.

But now it seems like the remaining 4 members are considering a reunion tour sans Mr. JT.

"You know, we haven’t had a conversation about anything yet, at the moment. So, never say never, or yes or no,” Fatone told US Weekly at the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards. “I know a lot of people since we did the Coachella thing [with Ariana Grande in April], people are like, ‘What are we doing?’ So it’s one of those things to find out, do we want to do something or do we not? So we haven’t had that conversation yet. Hopefully soon, at some point.”

“We have to have the conversation, even without Justin. The whole thing about it is it’s really awkward. It’s not awkward, but it’s weird,” he said. “People will be like, ‘If Justin doesn’t do it, the group’s not gonna do it.’ That wasn’t even the case. That’s not even the conversation. Everyone’s heads are in different times and different places in our lives.”

Considering Timberlake, who couldn't join the group at Coachella because he was wrapping up his tour "Man of the Woods, gave the guys his blessing and told them they "killed it," we think he'd be okay with the guys going on a comeback tour without him.

What do you think? Would you buy tickets to see 'NSYNC without JT? Or is the group's success hinged on the youngest member?

Maybe they should collaborate with BSB for a joint tour?

After all, despite rumors that the groups hated each other, all the guys are really good friends.