Nurses Can Score BOGO Chipotle on June 5th!

Paging all nurses!

Chipotle wants to say a big 'ole thank you for all you do in honor of Nurses Week.

On June 5, nurses who present their work ID at any Chipotle will be able to get a BOGO (Buy one/ get one free) burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos.

This deal is valid in-restaurant only.

