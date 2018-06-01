Nurses Can Score BOGO Chipotle on June 5th!

It's part of Nurses Appreciation Week

June 1, 2018
Paging all nurses! 

Chipotle wants to say a big 'ole thank you for all you do in honor of Nurses Week.

On June 5, nurses who present their work ID at any Chipotle will be able to get a BOGO (Buy one/ get one free) burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos.

This deal is valid in-restaurant only.

