Cancer Patient Who Missed Backstreet Boys Concert Gets Heartwarming Surprise from Nurses

The feel good story you need to restore your faith in humanity.

Missing a concert is always a bummer, and even more so when you're forced to miss a show following a cancer diagnosis.

Amanda Coley couldn't wait to attend a Backstreet Boys concert with her sister on Aug. 21 in Georgia after receiving tickets from her husband for Christmas.

But two weeks before the show, the 36-year-old learned she had leukemia and became hospital bound for the upcoming year as she awaits a bone marrow transplant.

That's when the Coley's sister, Maggie Mayes Kingston, and the nurses stepped in to give Coley her very own BSB concert.

Kingston planned a "Backstreet Boys party" in Coley's room and posted the heartwarming video to social media.

Staff from Northside Hospital in Atlanta were seen hits like "I Want it That Way" and "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" as Coley smiled and jammed along.

So yesterday, the nurses at Northside Cancer Center brought the concert to her!

Nick Carter caught wind of the story and tweeted Amanda that the guys "missed her at the show last night." He also thanked the hospital staff for all their hard work and sacrifice.

We missed you last night Amanda! Looks (and sounds) like you have a great team helping you get better. We’re thinking of you and sending you love ❤️

To the nurses of Northside Cancer Center, thank you for all you do!! https://t.co/WFZsE7tdRY — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) August 22, 2019

"We both cried together -- we were over the moon," Kingston told Good Morning America after reading Carter's tweet. "We still fan-girl pretty hard when we talk about it."