Obama's 2018 Music List Includes the Carters, Cardi B & Chance the Rapper

Barack Obama continued his annual tradition of naming some of his favorite things of the year, from books to movies to music.

Obama added that compiling the list "gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved."

"It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers -- some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before," he wrote on his Facebook post.

And based on his previous lists, the always hip former Prez has some really great taste in music.

Tracks included Cardi B, the Carters and Chicago's very own, Chance the Rapper.

Check out the full list below:

“Apeshit,” by The Carters

“Bad Bad News,” by Leon Bridges

“Could’ve Been,” by H.E.R. (feat. Bryson Tiller)

“Disco Yes,” by Tom Misch (feat. Poppy Ajudha)

“Ekombe” by Jupiter & Okwess

“Every Time I Hear That Song,” by Brandi Carlile

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” by Ashley McBryde

“Historia De Un Amor,” by Tonina (feat. Javier Limón and Tali Rubinstein)

“I Like It,” by Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)

“Kevin’s Heart,” by J. Cole

“King For A Day,” by Anderson East

“Love Lies,” by Khalid & Normani

“Make Me Feel,” by Janelle Monáe

“Mary Don’t You Weep (Piano & A Microphone 1983 Version),” by Prince

“My Own Thing” by Chance the Rapper (feat. Joey Purp)

“Need a Little Time” by Courtney Barnett

“Nina Cried Power,” by Hozier (feat. Mavis Staples)

“Nterini,” by Fatoumata Diawara

“One Trick Ponies,” by Kurt Vile

“Turnin’ Me Up,” by BJ the Chicago Kid

“Wait by the River,” by Lord Huron

“Wow Freestyle,” by Jay Rock (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

As for books, "Becoming," the memoir of his wife and former first lady Michelle Obama, is "obviously" his favorite.

BRB, we've got this playlist on repeat.