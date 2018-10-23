Oh Bay-Beh, Bay-Beh! Britney Spears' "Baby On More Time" Turns 20!

We must confess, it's killing us to accept that Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time" turns 20-years old today.

If we close our eyes, we can almost feel the warmth of simpler times.

Picture this: it's 1998 and every childhood bedroom in America has a messily taped bubblegum pink poster of a rising 17-year-old star that has infiltrated the airwaves with her edgy, hypnotic, pop candy.

Her first single, along with the iconic and well-choreographed video, was a smashing success on the charts.

Video of Britney Spears - ...Baby One More Time

To this day, the video remains Spears' most-watched on Youtube with an amassed 368 million views.

There isn't a person in the world that wasn't touched by "Baby One More Time."

So today, we pay tribute to a woman who encouraged us to choreograph dances in our room, who made us want to pierce our belly buttons at the age of 13, who altered the way we looked at school-girl uniforms, and who singlehandedly challenged the pop genre for decades to come.

Here's to you, Britney Jean Spears!

Britney is celebrating by offering up a 20th Anniversary Bundle Disc and Vinyl Bundle. Get it below: