O'Hare, Midway Stepping It Up with Free, Unlimited Wi-Fi for Passengers

Your long layovers just got a bit more bearable.

The Chicago Department of Aviation is stepping into the future and making some much-needed changes.

Instead of the 30-minute limit previously provided for travelers, they will now offer access to UNLIMITED Wi-Fi, along with streaming capabilities. The only caveat is that there will be rolling ads every 45 minutes.

Those who want faster internet speeds can still purchase a one-day or monthly subscription.

Both O'Hare and Midway are undergoing modernization efforts and well, the ability to connect to the internet and stream media is part of that process.

Will this make traveling a bit easier for you?