OMG! Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Have a Trailer & a Premiere Date

Move over Rosewood, we're heading to Beacon Heights.

The highly anticipated Pretty Little Liars spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, finally has a trailer and a PREMIERE DATE.

Both were revealed during the TCA's and it's no secret, this series is going to be equally as addictive as the original.

"Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be," says the official description of the series.

"The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi."

Sound familiar?

Though there's a brand new and talented cast spearheading the series, you'll also see two familiar faces who have made the move from Rosewood -- Alison DiLaurentis and occasional frenemy, Mona Vanderwaal.

How strange is it that Alison is always finding herself caught up in a murder mystery?

Anyways, check out the trailer below and set your DVR to record the premiere on March 20th!