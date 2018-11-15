OMG! Sour Patch Kids Cereal Is coming Just in Time For Christmas

Breakfast will never be the same!

November 15, 2018
Lizzy

Credit: Holly Vegter/ Dreamstime

Features

I'm a sucker for sour candy. If you're like me, this sour breakfast cereal news is going to make your mouth water. 

A Sour Patch Kids cereal is hitting shelves this December. 

Post Cereal (no, it's not owned by Post Malone) and the candy brand have teamed up for a tongue-tingling, candy-inspired breakfast cereal that I assume make perfect stocking stuffers.

The sweet-then-sour goodies will debut at Walmart on Dec. 26 for $4 a box.

Once those are gone, you won't be able to get your hands on them until June 2019 at other retailers. 

sour patch kids