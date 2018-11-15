OMG! Sour Patch Kids Cereal Is coming Just in Time For Christmas
Breakfast will never be the same!
November 15, 2018
I'm a sucker for sour candy. If you're like me, this sour breakfast cereal news is going to make your mouth water.
A Sour Patch Kids cereal is hitting shelves this December.
Post Cereal (no, it's not owned by Post Malone) and the candy brand have teamed up for a tongue-tingling, candy-inspired breakfast cereal that I assume make perfect stocking stuffers.
The sweet-then-sour goodies will debut at Walmart on Dec. 26 for $4 a box.
Once those are gone, you won't be able to get your hands on them until June 2019 at other retailers.
Sour Patch Kids Cereal is confirmed for a Dec. 26 release at Walmart, and everywhere next summer. Crave those crazy...kids? pic.twitter.com/aYnA0Tgqr5— Cerealously -- (@cerealouslynet) November 14, 2018