OMG! Sour Patch Kids Cereal Is coming Just in Time For Christmas

I'm a sucker for sour candy. If you're like me, this sour breakfast cereal news is going to make your mouth water.

A Sour Patch Kids cereal is hitting shelves this December.

Post Cereal (no, it's not owned by Post Malone) and the candy brand have teamed up for a tongue-tingling, candy-inspired breakfast cereal that I assume make perfect stocking stuffers.

The sweet-then-sour goodies will debut at Walmart on Dec. 26 for $4 a box.

Once those are gone, you won't be able to get your hands on them until June 2019 at other retailers.