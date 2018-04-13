OMG! Yodeling Walmart Kid Performing at Coachella?

If you haven't seen the "yodeling Walmart kid" making his rounds on Facebook yet, you've probably been living under a wi-fi-less rock.

Here's what your missing:

Video of Kid yodelling at Walmart original

Catchy, right?

Well, his real name is Mason Ramsey from Golconda, Illinois and he's *this close* to performing at Coachella... with Post Malone.

I. Am. Serious.

According to TMZ, the Walmart kid is taking his act to the desert and if all goes according to plan, he'll join the rapper on-stage.

As of right now, Ellen DeGeneres helped him get booked at the Grand Ole Opry for Saturday which is when Post's set is scheduled.

However, he's 100% dedicated to making it happen and you know, there's always weekend two!

Since his video went viral, several artists have reached out to collab with the yodeling sensation and rumor has it, he's set to hit the Coachella stage with Whethan, an up-and-coming DJ on Friday at 2:45pm.

Walmart... where yodeling dreams are born.

And while you wait for all the glorious yodeling-Coachella footage, here's the version we'll be blasting all weekend.