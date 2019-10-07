One Tree Hill's Hilarie Burton Officially Marries Jeffrey Dean Morgan

They finally said 'I do.'

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan officially became husband-and-wife.

The former One Tree Hill star married the Walking Dead have been together for 10-years and have 2 beautiful children.

There's been years of speculation on whether or not the two ever got hitched, but now it's official.

“This past weekend was the best of my entire life. There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment,” Burton said alongside a photo from their wedding day. “But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real. We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community. WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything. Here’s the God’s honest fact,” Burton wrote on Monday. “From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan , he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides – celebrating all that has been – was bliss. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years.”

The actors both met in 2009 through Morgan's Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles, who is married to Burton's former OTH co-star, Daneel Harris.

Morgan also posted a photo from the day gushing about Mrs. Morgan.

Dean shared another photo of the couple celebrating on the dancefloor with their two kids, Gus, 9, and daughter George, 19 months.

In the photo, Burton's best friend and former OTH co-star Sophia Bush (Brooke Davis) is seen in attendance.

What a fairytale romance.

Congrats to the Morgan family!