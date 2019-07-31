One Tree Hill Cast Members Reunite to Film Christmas Movie

The one thing we love most about the One Tree Hill cast members is how much love they have for each other.

Though there isn't an official One Tree Hill reboot in the works, that hasn't stopped the Tree Hill cast from reuniting to create some jolly holiday films for the fans.

This year, they're embracing the holiday spirit yet again and coming together for yet another Lifetime Christmas movie.

Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer), Tyler Hilton (Chris Keller), Colin Fickes (Jimmy Edwards), Antwon Tanner (Skills), and Lee Norris (Mouth) will all star int he upcoming film.

Hilton's real-life wife Megan Park (Secret Life of the American Teenager) will also star in the movie.

Burton took to Twitter back in May, when they were filming the flick, to thanks Lifetime for allowing her to "play" with her friends.

In addition to a photo with Park, Burton posted tons of behind-the-scenes photos with her former cast members.

Here's the official synopsis for "The Christmas Wish":

"Every December, in the small town of Cedar Falls, a wooden box is placed in the town square as a Christmas tradition for people to write their true heart’s desire on a slip of paper and place it in the box, in order to have the wish granted. After a night out together, Maddie (Park) decides to slip in a wish in the box for her sister Faith (Burton) to experience true love for the first time. Faith and Maddie are surprised the next day when she meets the very handsome and eligible Andrew (de la Fuente). At first, Faith thinks that her Christmas wish has come true. But as Christmas nears, Faith begins to wonder if Andrew is really perfect for her, or if her wish is leading her to her best friend, Wyatt (Hilton)."

Lifetime plans to release 28 new Christmas movies as part of their "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" schedule from October 25 until Christmas day.

No premiere dates have yet to be announced.

This isn't the first time the cast of OTH reunited for a holiday reunion.

In 2019, Hilton and Burton starred in "The Christmas Contract" alongside Tanner, Robert Buckley (Clayton Evans), and Daneel Ackles (Rachel Gatina.)

In fact, Burton and Hilton are like the Lifetime Mr. and Mrs. Claus as they starred in the 2013 Christmas romance "Christmas in the Bayou."

It's clear that the cast of OTH enjoys spending time together and loves working with each other even more.

And we're definitely not complaining. We'll take any OTH reunion we can get!