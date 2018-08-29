Oreo Launches Hot Chicken Wing & Wasabi Cookie Flavors

We're going to need someone to taste test these, pronto!

Everyone's favorite cookie has just got a flavor upgrade that has left some folks puzzled.

Today, Oreo announced the debut of two new flavors: hot chicken wing and wasabi.

Why? No one really knows.

The hot wing flavor has a bright orange inside that looks like creamy buffalo sauce while the wasabi one has a seaweed green filling.

If by some chance these sound appetizing to you, we have some bad news: they are currently only available in China.

If you happen to be in China soon, pick these up for your friends and let us know if they appease the palate.

Oreo has been playing around with flavors lately and even rolled out kettle corn, cherry cola, fireworks and Peeps flavors.