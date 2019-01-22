The Oscar Nominations Snubbed a Whole Bunch of People & Films

The 2019 Oscar nominations were just announced and while there were some welcome surprises, there were plenty of snubs that didn't sit well with the vocal Twitterverse.

Before we start talking about the negatives, however, let's take a look at the nominees.

In a shocking twist, The Favourite and Roma lead the pack with 10 nods. As expected A Star is Born scored 8 nominations, while Black Panther had a total of 7 noms.

Now, for the snubs.

Bradley Cooper, the leading star in A Star is Born, scored a Best Actor nomination, but was left out of the Best Director category despite the success of his directorial debut.

Currently visiting the place where the lost things go, where Emily Blunt’s best actress and Bradley Coopers’ best director #OscarNoms currently reside! #MaryPoppinsReturns #AStarIsBorn #OscarSnubs — AJ Ford (@Waitresslvr71) January 22, 2019

Timothée Chalamet, once considered an Oscar contender, wasn't nominated didn't score a nomination for Beautiful Boy.

ʷʰᵉʳᵉ



ʷᴴᵉʳᵉ



ʷʰᵉᴿᵉ



ʷʰᵉʳᵉ



ʷʰᵉᴿᵉ



ʷʰᵉʳᵉ



ʷᴴᵉʳᵉ



ʷʰᵉᴿᵉ



is timothée’s oscar nom — --. (@peachyarmie) January 22, 2019

If Beale Street Could Talk was a major hit this year, but despite multiple nominations for Best Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Score, it did not qualify as Best Picture contender and Barry Jenkins’s didn't get the Best Director category.

Lucas Hedges, Kidman's co-star on Boy Erased, didn't get any Oscar love despite getting a nomination for a Golden Globe.

John David Washington was nominated for a Golden Globe for the BlacKkKlansman, but the love wasn't extended at the Oscars.

Mary Poppins was snubbed by the Academy despite rave reviews for the role of Mary Poppins.

I think all the actresses in the #BestActress category should each play Mary Poppins, and then redo the #OscarNominations to see who truly deserves to be in this category. #EmilyBluntsnubbed #OscarSnubs #OscarNominations — Isabella Bodnar (@IsabellaBodnar) January 22, 2019

Mr. Rogers was also given the cold shoulder by the Academy as Won't You Be My Neighbor didn't get nominated in the Best Documentary Feature.

Black Panther scored 7 nominations, a first for a superhero film, but Ryan Coogler didn't get nominated for his directing genius.

Despite bringing in roughly $139 million domestically and getting praise from critics and audiences alike, Crazy Rich Asians was excluded from any Oscar nominations. It wasn't a complete shock, but it definitely was disappointing that they didn't even make the cut for the Best Costume category.

Ok, Crazy Rich Asians wasn’t going to get noms, but it was snubbed for Costume Design. Michelle Yeoh’s ring says hi — best actress vanessa hudgens (@phillipethao) January 22, 2019

But the saddest snub of all goes to poor Paddington.