This Pennywise the Clown Bath Bomb Will Make Bathtime Spooky

Spooky month is upon us.

'IT: Chapter Two' hit theaters on September 6, 2019, and we've found the perfect addition to your home if your trying to make bathttime spooky.

Etsy user NaturalleSolutions is selling a Pennywise bath bomb that's not only incredibly realistic, but i'll also turn your bathtub into a red, bloody (not real) mess.

The product has a ton of glowing reviews with our favorite being: "looked like a murder happened in my tub lol. They are perfect!!!!"

If you're trying to go all out this Halloween, you need a Pennywise bath bomb in your life.

Though, after seeing the movie in theaters, you may want to skip bathtime altogether.

They also have Dracula, Jack the Skeleton, and witch potion bath bombs to choose from!

Happy spooky season.