'Is Pepsi Okay?' Cardi B's Pepsi Super Bowl Commercial is Here & Hilarious

Cardi B's Pepsi Super Bowl commercial is finally here and it continues to capitalize on her catchphrase, OKURR.

In the latest Pepsi ad, Cardi also joins forces with Steve Carell and Lil' Jon to help answer the age old question: 'Is Pepsi OK?'

Carell replies with, "Are puppies ok? Is a shooting star ok?"

All Lil' John has to say? Pepsi is OKAAAAAY.

And Cardi? Well, Pepsi is OKURRR in her book.

Pepsi is definitely more than OK. It’s OKAYYYYYY or Okurrrrrrr or whatever Steve Carell uses as his next catchphrase. #PepsiMoreThanOK pic.twitter.com/fmspoU61ND — Pepsi™ (@pepsi) January 28, 2019

While the commercial is hilarious, we're more impressed with Cardi B's diamond-studded Pepsi can! How do we get our hands on that thing? Will it be sold at your local Jewel?

And can someone please get Carell a catch-phrase?