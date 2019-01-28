'Is Pepsi Okay?' Cardi B's Pepsi Super Bowl Commercial is Here & Hilarious

Steve Carell is also in it.

January 28, 2019
Lizzy
Cardi B at the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Xavier Collin/PictureGroup/SIPA USA

Categories: 
Features

Cardi B's Pepsi Super Bowl commercial is finally here and it continues to capitalize on her catchphrase, OKURR. 

In the latest Pepsi ad, Cardi also joins forces with Steve Carell and Lil' Jon to help answer the age old question: 'Is Pepsi OK?'

Related: 2019 Super Bowl Commercials: Budweiser, Pepsi & More

Carell replies with, "Are puppies ok? Is a shooting star ok?"

All Lil' John has to say? Pepsi is OKAAAAAY. 

And Cardi? Well, Pepsi is OKURRR in her book. 

While the commercial is hilarious, we're more impressed with Cardi B's diamond-studded Pepsi can! How do we get our hands on that thing? Will it be sold at your local Jewel?

And can someone please get Carell a catch-phrase?

Tags: 
Cardi B
Super Bowl
Pepsi
Super Bowl Commercials
Steve Carell